Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship crewmember

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a missing cruise ship crewmember approximately 170 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

The search for Norman DeCastro was suspended at 12:42 p.m. after crews searched over 5,000 square-nautical miles.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Eighth District command center in New Orleans received a report Monday that a 39-year-old Filipino crewmember aboard the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship was missing and was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the ship’s closed-circuit television.

