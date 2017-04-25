Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship crewmember
GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a missing cruise ship crewmember approximately 170 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.
The search for Norman DeCastro was suspended at 12:42 p.m. after crews searched over 5,000 square-nautical miles.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Eighth District command center in New Orleans received a report Monday that a 39-year-old Filipino crewmember aboard the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship was missing and was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the ship’s closed-circuit television.
Involved in the search were:
- An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.
- An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama.
- The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar, an 87-foot patrol boat from Galveston, Texas.
- The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, an 87-foot patrol boat from Gulfport, Mississippi.