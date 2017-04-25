× Deputies: 15-year-old waving ‘realistic’ pellet gun arrested for making threats near elementary school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly threatening people with a gun near an elementary school.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Kings Park Way and FM 1960 East after receiving reports of a male pointing a gun at passing cars.

Callers said the person, who was walking toward Oak Forest Elementary School, was making threats. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies arrived and found a teen with a black handgun in his waistband. Upon further inspection, it was determined the gun was actually a pellet gun, but with a very realistic design.

The teen was arrested and charged with deadly conduct. He was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.