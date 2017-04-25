× DPS: Body of Pilot found after plane crashes in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Texas– Divers have confirmed that the body of the pilot was found after a plane crashed in Huntsville. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near Walker County and Highway 19.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a twin engine plane believed to be from the Conroe area malfunctioned in midair. The plane hit an oak tree on the way down catching fire and spreading to the grass, before landing in a pond.

The plane’s tail number has not been made public at this time and the number of passengers aboard the plane is still not known.

The Huntsville Fire Department is continuing to assist in the search.