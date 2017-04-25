× HPD: 3 restaurants robbed back to back in NW Houston crime spree

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing three diners late Monday back to back. Investigators said the men not only robbed the restaurants but its patrons.

“Not only did they rob the store, they robbed the customers also,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The alleged crime spree started around 10:30 p.m. at a Denny’s restaurant on T.C. Jester Boulevard in northwest Houston. The alleged robbers then headed to the IHOP on Hollister Road at Highway 290 for a second robbery before driving further down the freeway to the Denny’s on Pinemont Drive.

Investigators said the men were masked and possibly driving a white, four-door Buick.

No reports of anyone injured during the robberies, Crowson said.

The police department is currently reviewing surveillance video from the three robberies.