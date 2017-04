× HPD: Man, woman charged with arson after NE Houston house fire

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested a man and woman in connection to a house fire in northeast Houston.

Kimberly Cheatham and Kendrick Sanders are accused of throwing Molotov cocktails in a residence in the 7400 block of Lavender Street around 3:15 p.m. on April 12.

The suspect were arrested April 20 and charged with arson.

The bond amount is set at $30,000.