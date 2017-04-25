× HPD seeks public help finding suspect in triple slaying

HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the fatal shootings of a teenage couple and their uncle at a north Houston apartment four years ago, the Houston Police Department said.

The incident in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on April 17, 2013.

Investigators said the couple’s young child was found unharmed underneath a bed in the same room as her parents and uncle.

Ceasar Jose Enriquez, 36, Elizabeth Mayorga and Anthony Contreras, both 18, were found executed inside a bedroom, police said.

Mayorga and Contreras, who were a couple, died at the scene. Enriquez, Mayorga’s uncle, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

According to officers, Enriquez’s co- worker went to his apartment to check on him after he did not show up for work. When he arrived, he found the door opened, saw blood and immediately called 911.

Investigators believe either Mayorga or Contreras was an innocent bystander. Investigators also believe they have spoken to at least one person in the past who has knowledge of this case

At this time, there is no known suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.