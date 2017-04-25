× Man, 23, accused of shooting 3 men on Easter morning

DICKINSON, Texas — A 23-year-old man is facing possible prison time in a triple shooting that happened on Easter morning. Tony Trent Hall has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Dickinson police, Hall shot three men at a home in the 2900 block of Ave. F on April 16. The motive for the shooting has not been released.

The victims, ages 18, 22 and 46, were driven in a private vehicle to Mainland Center Hospital for treatment. They all survived their injuries.

Further investigation led the identification of Hall as the alleged shooter.

He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail, and was scheduled to be transported to the Galveston County Jail. His bond was set at $300,000.

Hall’s charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.