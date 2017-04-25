× President George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized with chronic bronchitis

HOUSTON — President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized for continued treatment for chronic bronchitis, officials with the Houston Methodist Hospital said.

The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital on April 14, suffering from pneumonia.

After several days, the Bush family spokesperson, Jim McGrath, said Bush was getting plenty of rest and his spirits remained high.

Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital who has been attending to the former president, released the following statement Tuesday, updating Bush’s condition.

“While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age. This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia. We continue to monitor his cough and breathing, and expect to discharge him by the end of the week. Once President Bush is home, we will continue aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the chronic bronchitis.”