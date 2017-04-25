Strange Science: Mystery to the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ solved?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON-- Here's a bit of practical strange science.

Has a British physicist just solved the mystery of the 'Bermuda Triangle?'

For decades, reports have claimed ships and aircrafts have vanished while traveling through the mysterious region of the Atlantic Ocean known as 'The Bermuda Triangle.'

Some sailors call it the 'Devil's Triangle', claiming the area is plagued by supernatural powers or possibly extraterrestrial visitors.

However, there is a scientific explanation.

"This idea that if you had a whoosh of methane bubbles from the sea floor, it could sink a ship," Helen Czerski, physicist and oceanographer from University College London, said.

So the tiny bubbles really don't threaten the ship?

"The first thing is that this whoosh of gas is going to break up into small bubbles, really, really quickly. It doesn't rise as one massive, great big bubble." Czerski said. "It pushes up on the ship, much more strongly than the ship is falling into the bubbles. The bubbles actually make the ship go up, not down."

This might end the theory for sinking ships, but what about all the missing airplanes?

Maybe it's an ancient maritime secret.

Until next time, stay strange.