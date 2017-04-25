The amazing career of Bill Worrell, Houston Rockets Announcer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Every Houston Rockets fan enjoys the roar of the crowd the swoosh of the ball against net and the iconic voice bringing Houston Rockets basketball to life.

72-year-old Rockets announcer Bill Worrell grew up on the West Side of Houston and attended Lamar High School before going to the University of Houston on a baseball scholarship.

The 30 plus year veteran is Toyota Center royalty, alongside NBA Legends Matt Bullard and Clyde Drexler. Worrell continues to stay enthralled by the beauty of the sport, which he calls his drug.

Here's to Bill Worrell, the man whose job is the stuff dreams are made of, in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.