The five worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA-- In case you've got zombies on the brain listen, up.

Last week we told you the ultimate place to be in case of a zombie apocalypse, at least according to Task & Purpose.

Texas ranked number one for the best place to fight zombies, but what about the five worst states for a zombie apocalypse.

Well, here they are.

Georgia, Kansas, Hawaii, Florida and although technically D.C. is not a state, it made the top 5 list.

So, next time you plan a vacation just keep that zombie apocalypse in mind.