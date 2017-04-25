× Woman found dead in north Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon inside her Greater Greenspoint area home.

Police said Kithy Pagett, 35, died while suffering from an apparent head wound. Her cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

A visitor found the victim inside the bedroom of her home in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive around 1:45 p.m.

Officers said witnesses report seeing a man with a gray mustache and glasses enter the home around noon. He was last seen driving a blue boxy Honda, police said.

Anyone with information related to the death is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.