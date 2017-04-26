× 3 suspects arrested in scheme to rob bank customers in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects were arrested Tuesday after being accused of following several Fort Bend County bank customers and then robbing the victims. It’s criminal practice often refered to as “jugging.”

Roosevelt Ford Valentine, 20, Lawrence Edward Harris, 32, and Kenneth Duane Harris, 19, have since been charged and booked with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are facing a list of charges including burglary of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and theft of a property.