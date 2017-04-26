× 31-year-old man dies while in custody at Harris County facility

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who passed away Tuesday afternoon while being booked at a county processing facility.

The man was brought in for open family assault and child support warrants around 2 p.m. Investigators said the man appeared to be fine and showed no signs of medical distress or a medical condition. But shortly after having his photo and fingerprints taken, he appeared to have a seizure.

Deputies said two nurses responded around 2:22 p.m. while emergency medical services was dispatched to the facility.

The Houston Fire Department and paramedics arrived and immediately began CPR on the man. He was then taken to the St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science is still trying to determine the cause of death.