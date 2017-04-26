× 43-year-old woman goes missing in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching for a 43-year-old woman after she disappeared in the east Harris County area.

Gina Balderas was last seen Monday in the 15700 block of S. Brentwood Street. She is believed to be driving a black 2011 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate number CR2X822.

Balderas is a Hispanic woman standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office missing person unit at 713-755-7427.