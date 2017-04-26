7-year-old gives mom ‘totally legit note’ signed by ‘the school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah -- A handwritten note, carefully crafted by a 7-year-old Utah boy, was meant to trick his parents into letting him play video games all night - and if they didn't he'd be kicked out of school.

Nathan Anderson’s mom, Jodi, found the note on her counter last week and here’s what it said:

Dear parents.

Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class!

If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!!!

Start letting him stay up all night, and start tonight!

He can play anything, computers, Wii, iPod, iPad, phone and any other electronic.

From,

The school.

With the title: “totally legit note I got from my 7-year-old’s school today” Lori posted a picture of the note online and in a matter of days it had millions of views.

Nathan went to great lengths to make his note believable, his mother said.

“This is a regular piece of notebook paper he cut it down to size to make it look a little more authentic,” Lori said holding up the handwritten note.

While Nathan’s parents didn't believe the note, it did earn him some extra time for playing video games.

“It worked a little bit," Nathan said. "I got to stay up 30 more minutes that night.”

Now, the question is, does Nathan have anything else up his sleeve?

“Not that I have thought of yet,” Nathan said.

Nathan's mom said she's sure there are a lot more tricks to come.