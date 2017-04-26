× At least 2 men suspected after multiple Taco Bell robberies in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Police Department is still searching for at least two men suspected in several armed fast food robberies earlier in the month.

Investigators said the men — one dressed in a blue hoodie the other in gray — entered the Taco Bell in the 120 block of Pasadena Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. on April 16. The men were armed with silver and black handguns, police said.

Once inside, police said the man wearing a gray hoodie walked up to the manager and demanded money. The manger then led the man to the drive-thru area where he had an employee open the register. The armed man then grabbed the money from the register before taking the money out of the register at the front counter.

Both men then left the Taco Bell and climbed into a car near the Eagle Street exit. Investigators believe the car was red.

Police said the men may have robbed a second Taco Bell at 320 Southmore Ave. just before robbing the Pasadena Boulevard location. At the second location, surveillance footage shows men fitting the same description along with a third man before entering the location.

Anyone with information related to either robbery is asked to call Pasadena police at 713-477-1221 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).