Celebs visit TSU campus to talk knowing your STD status

HOUSTON - At TSU the talk Wednesday was all sex.

Chris Grace and the National Aids Healthcare Foundation put together the “Know Your Status Tour.” It's a team of rising celebs that try to normalize what can be a pretty awkward conversation -getting tested for STD's.

“Putting them all on one panel, on one platform, to really speak on sex, and safe sex and prevention and what they have done and what they haven't done, I think it's key, said Grace.

Music artists like Ari Lennox, who recently signed to J Cole's Dreamville Records, had plenty to say.

“Some people feel like it feels better without a condom, but honestly it's not worth the anxiety of like waiting to get tested and things of that nature,” said Lennox.

“Even though it's uncomfortable to hear, a result that you may not want in particular, it allows you to get healthier faster, get the treatment that you need and of course help other people stay healthy,” said Celebrity Sexologist Shannon Boodram.

“There's over 12 million youth that are infected with STD's or STI's and the only way we can lower those numbers is if we talk about it,” said Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus.

“Know your status, get tested and keep practicing safe sex,”Don Benjamin, a America`s Next Top Model Season 20 finalist said.

Students appreciated the open, honest, and real talk. And you could even get your HIV status tested right there on campus.

Remember ya'll ignorance is not bliss. It's just ignorant.

Knowing your status is the only way to play.