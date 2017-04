HOUSTON — Houston police and firefighters were on the scene of a vehicular accident early Wednesday on I-45 southbound near Little York Road.

Investigators said a Ford Explorer and Honda vehicle crashed into each other shortly before midnight. The Honda was flipped onto its roof during the accident, and the car’s driver was trapped inside.

After firefighter were able to remove the driver from his vehicle, he was was taken to the hospital.

The condition of both drivers is unknown at this time.