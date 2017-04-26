FBI raids engineering firm in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — FBI agents raided an engineering firm in Houston Wednesday, in addition to more offices connected to the business in Laredo, San Antonio and McAllen.

Officials confirmed that FBI personnel were conducting a “lawful enforcement operation” in the 3100 block of West Alabama at Dannenbaum Engineering.

Joel M. Androphy, of Berg and Androphy, counsel for Dannenbaum Engineering, released the following statement:

“Dannenbaum Engineering, one of the state’s premier first firms for infrastructure planning and design, is cooperating with federal authorities regarding government requests for information. Company management is investigating the basis of the government requests. We are uncertain whether the inquiry is focused on the company’s activities or those of its business competitors. We intend to comment further when appropriate.”

Agents were seen carrying multiple boxes from the building. The nature of the raid has not been made public.