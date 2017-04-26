Harris County Commissioners Courthouse Annex to be named in honor of slain deputy Clint Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Baytown community held a vote Tuesday, to rename The Harris County Commissioners courthouse annex after fallen deputy Clint Greenwood.

"It will honor the family and it'll honor Baytown and that's why we support it," local resident Michael Peterson said.

Precinct 3 Asst. Chief Clint Greenwood had just arrived to work at the Harris County courthouse on W. Baker Road near Garth Road around 7:05 a.m. when he was shot. Fellow officers rushed to his aid, and Life Flight was called to the scene.The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment, but he could not be saved.

The naming of the courthouse will ensure that deputy Greenwood will be remembered for decades to come.

"That's great that they're doing that but nothing can ever measure up to what he's done for us," local resident Theresa Rays said.

“Thousands of men and women faithfully wear the badge of a Texas peace officer day in and day out in Houston and Harris County,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They answer a high call to service for their fellow man. That was the call that Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood answered over decades of service. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten and will not go unanswered.”

Thoughts/prayers for HC Pct 3, they have lost a deputy to an ambush attack. Lets catch this coward quick so they can be brought to justice. — HPOU (@HPOUTX) April 3, 2017

The Baytown Police Department identified William Francis Kenney, 64, as the man accused in the shooting death of Asst. Chief Deputy Clinton "Clint" Greenwood the suspect has taken his own life.

Lt. Steve Dorris said Kenney shot and killed himself in the Ben Taub Hospital area on April 11.

Kenney committed suicide using the same weapon used to gun down Greenwood outside a Baytown courthouse on April 3, Dorris said.

Greenwood was a 30-year veteran law enforcement officer.

According to the Law Enforcement Seminars website, he received a Bachelor of Art from Rice University in 1983, and a Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law in 1986.

He was a successful attorney with his own private practice, and has previously defended police officers in lawsuits about officer-involved shootings.

Greenwood previously served at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as chief of the Civil Rights Division. He also previously served as a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwood began his career with the DA's Office in May of 1988. He worked there for four years. He spent nearly 20 years as a commissioned peace officer with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, and over three years as a member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff. In January, Constable Sherman Eagleton selected Greenwood to serve as Assistant Chief in the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Office.