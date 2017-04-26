Local Students get a taste of Virtual Reality with Sugar Goggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A sugar overload is erupting at Sharpstown High School.

Sugar Goggles is the new craze enticing students to eat healthy by entering a world of Virtual Reality.

Health Corp, in partnership with Atkins Nutritionals, introduced "Sugar Goggles" as a fun educational video game that help students experience what bad foods can do to the body.

"It takes the user through the human body and they are given choices about foods. High sugar foods is going to take you on a blood sugar spike and crash and you're going to lose momentum. If you choose the right food, you're going to go through and collect gold rings and get more points," Jennifer Livingston, Director of Public Relations / Atkins Nutritionals, Inc, said.