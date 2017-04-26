NewsFix in Space: Asteroids, Earth through Saturn’s rings, China on the moon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - Today's adventure takes us 870 million miles away to Saturn, where the Cassini spacecraft is popping up just about everywhere.

Cassini captured an amazing shot of Earth as a speck of light through Saturn's rings, showing just how tiny our planet is in the universe.

Another shock to our ego could be that space is where we will see the next energy boom.

Forget about oil wells on Earth, space mines are where it's at nowadays.

Some believe minerals like platinum and even water can be mined.

As NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson told President Trump earlier this week, "Water is such a precious resource up here that we are also cleaning up our urine and making it drinkable."

"Well, that's good. I'm glad to hear that. Better you than me," President Trump said.

With President Trump's approval, a company called Navitas Resources plans to send prospecting satellites to asteroids within the next five years.

But the real question is will president Trump allow China to build a village on the moon?

China calls it more of a cosmic pit stop or base for missions to Mars. China will plan its mission to the dark side of the moon next year.

Lastly, Happy National Alien Day.

Folks were celebrating aliens all over the Twittersphere.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space.