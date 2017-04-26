Website finds your doppelgangers across the globe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The age old saying that everyone has a look like might be true.

According to a new website, Twinstrangers.com it will help you find your look alike.

The cool, but slightly creepy website uses facial recognition to match you with your doppleganger from all across the globe.

Finding your twin-stranger won’t even break the bank because the manual filter service is free.

Just fill out a profile, add a picture, and wait for your matches.

Out of the 7 billion people in the world, it is said that we all have 7 lookalikes.

Because of sites like TwinStrangers.com, it’s never been easier to track down your twin!