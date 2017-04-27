Boy allergic to most foods finds solace in Chick-Fil-A waffle fries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas-- Most of us take meal time for granted, grabbing anything and everything we can to fuel us.

However, not everyone has that luxury.

Christopher Cataldo,6, of Spring suffers from cyclic vomiting syndrome and eosinophilic esophagitis, a disease that makes meal time extremely difficult.

"He is allergic to 90 percent of the food that's on the Earth," said Christopher's mother Kellie Cataldo.

Doctors only give Christopher the go-ahead on foods after he tries them out for several months.

"We do the full elimination diet," said Cataldo. "He only trials these foods and once they're safe they can stay in his diet and if they're not we keep them out."

So far they've only identified seven foods that are safe for Christopher to eat: grapes, apples, lemons, bananas, tomatoes, rice, and potatoes.

Christopher's favorite food is Chick-Fil-A waffle fries, which he can eat as long as they're fried separately from the chicken. He's such a huge fan of the fast food franchise that he has his own location set up inside his family's home.

"He asked us to buy him red shirts and black pants because he wants to be a Chick-Fil-A man one day," Cataldo said.

Despite his unabashed love of Chick-Fil-A, Christopher can't actually go inside because of side effects from his medication.

"It's put him into adrenal failure, so we have to be very cautious of that," said Cataldo. "It's also made him immuno-compromised, so we have to be extremely cautious of germs and things like that."

The family typically goes through the drive thru when they visit their local location, but earlier this month the owner of a new location in Tomball heard about Christopher's situation and opened the doors of his restaurant to Christopher and his family a day before its official opening. That way, everything inside was sanitized and pristine, and wouldn't affect his condition.

"It was eye-watering to be able to take a child who loves Chick-Fil-A, wants to be an owner-operator, finds joy in this brand and in this food and to be able to connect that for him it fit right in line with our corporate purpose," said owner Brad Munson. Christopher was even designated as owner for the day, allowing him to live out his dream of being a Chick-Fil-A man.