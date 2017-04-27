× Brothers arrested, charged with organized theft after allegedly stealing power tools from Home Depot

HOUSTON — Two brothers were among four suspects accused of stealing power tools from a Home Depot store on Wednesday.

Ellis Lee Crossley, 47, and Chayne Gerard Crossley, 42, were charged with organized retail theft. Their alleged accomplice, Salvador Delgado, 50, was also charged with the same offense.

According to witnesses, two suspects entered the Home Depot in the 20100 block of the North Freeaway, took several items, then left the store without paying. Surveillance video shows two more suspects waiting in in the parking lot inside a white van with the sliding door held open for a quick getaway.

Store security was able to tail the thieves while calling for assistance from Precinct 4.

Deputy constables set up a rolling perimeter and intercepted the getaway vehicle in the 20000 block of the North Freeway.

All four suspects were taken into custody and several stolen power tools, valued at $1,100, were recovered from the van.

Deputies said a woman was also in the van with the male suspects, but she has not been formally charged at this time.

Investigators were also able to connect the same four suspects to a similar theft at the Home Depot store in Porter, Texas earlier that day. Investigators will be coordinating with Montgomery County law enforcement on the theft in Porter to ensure more criminal charges are filed.

“The retail businesses in our area can rest easy with these suspected thieves off our streets”. Our streets are much safer with all four in the Harris County Jail,” Constable Mark Herman said.