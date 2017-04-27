Caitlyn Jenner talks about OJ Simpson in candid interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- We all remember the white Bronco chase.

Although it's been nearly 25 years since their deaths, the never ending speculation surrounding the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman is still a topic of discussion.

“I know he did it, there were three people at the crime scene, DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene,” said Caitlyn Jenner.

Now there's someone we weren't expecting to talk crime with.

While on a press tour for her new book, Jenner dished on her relationship with Simpson's infamous lawyer Robert Kardashian.

“After the second trial and the whole thing was over, Robert just said to me '"I would've been ok if they got him in the first trial,"' said Jenner.

Jenner was married to Nicole Brown Simpson's best friend, Kris, so he saw first-hand just how hard the trial of the century was on everyone involved.