FBI: BBVA Compass bank robbed by four men wanted for string of bank robberies

HOUSTON– The FBI is searching for four bank robbers linked to multiple robberies throughout Houston.

According the Houston FBI, the BBVA Compass bank at 7390 Fannin was robbed on Thursday, at 1:30 p.m.

The first robber stormed into the bank as the second robber ordered the customers and employees to the ground. The third robber guarded the door, while the fourth robber jumped the counter and demanded cash. A fifth person remained in the parking lot during the robbery to serve as the getaway driver said authorities.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were seen driving a silver Toyota, extended cab Tacoma, or a Tundra pick-up truck with paper tags.

The same men are believed to be responsible for a Capital One bank robbery on April 12, at Eldridge Parkway. They are also linked to two other bank robberies that occurred in March and January of this year.

The bank robbers are described as being tall, medium build and possibly in their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information about these bank robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston office of the FBI at 713-693-5000.