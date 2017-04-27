First African born MLB player makes debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH-- It's a major milestone for the major leagues. The first African-born player big leagues, named Gift Ngoepe, made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ngoepe is from south Africa.

The 27-year-old has been playing in the U.S., in the Pirates minor league system, since 2008, and he's considered the team's best defensive prospect.

Ngoepe saID playing in the majors has been his dream since he was 10 years old

Ngoepe had a pretty good game too.

He pinch-hit for the pitcher and got a single on his first at-bat. His second turn at the plate, he worked a full-count into a walk. He was struck out in his third at-bat, but the Pirates went on to win, 6-5.

So, who knows?

Before you know it, Ngoepe could be a household name.