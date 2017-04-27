Local man gets 30 years in prison after attacking five-year-old boy

HOUSTON– A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after raping a five-year-old boy.

Robert Lewis Sherod, 48, was convicted Thursday, for the 2014 sexual assault of a child. The child originally confided in his mother, who then contacted authorities.

The child broke down on the stand as he described the abuse.

“He was too terrified to speak; too terrified to be in the same room as his attacker,” JoAnne Musick, chief of the Sex Crimes Division said. “As a result, the judge let him take the stand via closed circuit TV.”

Sherod is no stranger to the justice system, having previous offenses including burglary, theft, cocaine possession and delivery of a controlled substance.

Sending Sherod to prison for decades underscores the importance of April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month, authorities said.

“During this month dedicated to child abuse awareness and prevention, we are reminded that children are our most vulnerable members of the community,” Musick said.

According to officials, Sherod will remain in jail with no possibility of parole.