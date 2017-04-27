Man scams his way across multiple states to help felons investigators say

HOUSTON— A serial identity theft predator is off the streets thanks to two woman who unfortunately fell victim to his scam.

A woman in another state called an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Philippine Street in Houston, to find out why an apartment was placed in her name. Patrol units were called in and a local woman admitted the identification was given to her by a man that she met on the internet.

According to Hi-Tech Crimes Unit, Constable Investigators, Charles Anthony Christmas had allegedly advertised on social media and the internet, that he could help felon’s secure forged government issued identification cards, paycheck stubs, and other documentation for $300 to $700.

Christmas was charged with felony possession, use of identifying information for allegedly issuing his customers stolen documentation. He is currently being held without bond in the 337th Criminal District Court,” Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman said.