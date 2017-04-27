Mastodon bone discovery could rewrite the history of mankind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif-- A new discovery is shaking up the science world.

"If it does turn out to be true it changes absolutely everything," said John McNabb of the University of South Hampton.

Mastodon bones found at an excavation site in San Diego could rewrite the history of mankind as we know it.

"This is the first rock specimen that Richard discovered and that was in association with sharply broken bones of this mastodon and then we also found a large rock in association with these bones which poses a puzzle, because the remains of this mastodon were found in a silt layer and geological processes that deposit silt are not going to be carrying rocks of this size," Tom Demere of the San Diego Natural History Museum said. "So we're looking at this and thanking how did those rocks get there? The hypothesis suggests that humans brought these rocks to this site, and they used these rocks to break bone like this."

This discovery places humans in north America 130,000 years ago.

That's a whopping 100,000 years earlier than what has long been believed as mankind's arrival in America.

More research still needs to be done but it looks like we might be rewriting the history books folks.