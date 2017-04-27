More than 200 students out sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas -- It's been a hectic few days for Woodland Hills Elementary School in Humble I.S.D.

About 80 kids were absent from school Wednesday, but that number grew to 205 Thursday.

Some parents said they kept their children home as a precaution.

The district said special cleaning crews and equipment were brought in to fog the entire building from top to bottom. Bleach was used in the school cafeteria and even the school buses got a deep cleaning.

Five faculty members also stayed home sick Thursday, the school has 581 students.