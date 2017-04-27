× Photos released of 2 of 4 teens wanted in connection to nearly a dozen robberies; 1 teen killed by officers

HOUSTON — Photos have been released of two of four robbery suspects arrested after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County.

On Monday, members of a joint robbery task force consisting of personnel from The Houston Police Department , Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) received information on a vehicle that had been used in aggravated robberies in the northwest area of Harris County.

Authorities spotted the four suspects traveling in a getaway vehicle around 9:40 p.m. and followed them to a restaurant in the 6900 block of N. Highway 6. Officers said three of the suspects, all wearing dark hoodies and bandanas, hopped out and ran into the restaurant. Two of them were armed with guns.

The suspects demanded money from the cash registers, to which the employees complied, and the suspects attempted to flee the scene. But as they were running out, officers were waiting on them.

HPD Task Force members and DPS officers ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and surrender.

The suspects began shooting, and the officers returned fire, striking all three suspects.

Xavier Cox, 17, was transported to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

A 15-year-old was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical, but stable condition. A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at North Cypress Medical Center. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Javalon Robinson, 18, was arrested in the getaway vehicle. He was not injured.

Cox and Robinson have both been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the suspects are connected to at least 10 aggravated robberies that happened in the 1960 area.