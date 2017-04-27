Shea Moisture goes from #HairGoals to #BadHairDay with controversial ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMITYVILLE, NY -- When Pepsi fell flat on their recent ad, customers were thirstin' to boycott the brand. Now, people are willing to risk a bad hair day before buying another bottle of Shea Moisture.

The hairy situation all started with the company's latest hair care commercial. It features a Black woman "complaining" about her natural hair before cutting to two white women doing the same.

If you didn't know, Shea Moisture is pretty popular with African American women. Also, considering you can find the products in Target's "ethnic hair care aisle," customers are feeling real flaky about the products.

Well at least, that's the word on Twitter.

does shea moisture know who buys shea moisture? — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) April 24, 2017