Slay: Exploring Houston’s drag community

HOUSTON -- CW39.com is taking an in-depth look at Houston's drag community. From the lingo to the fashion, the club scene to the pageants and, more so, the overall understanding and acceptance, we are going underground to completely debunk myths and rumors and expose the world to a lifestyle that has a dominating presence in everyday culture.

This web-exclusive series will touch on topics like drag-influenced makeup, pop culture, health issues, separation and segregation in the drag community and more. In addition, we will give an exclusive look at a "day in the life" of one of Houston's most well-known drag queens.

Follow along, and get ready to #Slay. [New features will be posted every Thursday.]

Part I: The Makeover Takeover: How drag queens inspire the way women “beat” their face today