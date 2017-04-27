× Texans trade up to nab quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns were able to strike another deal involving a quarterback. Earlier this year the Texans were able to unload Brock Osweiler to Cleveland and then on opening night of the NFL draft they moved up from 25 to 12 by giving Cleveland a 2018 first round pick.

With the 12th pick in the draft, the Texans selected Deshaun Watson, the quarterback from Clemson who led his school to a national championship last season.

Watson threw 50 touchdowns in his collegiate career which is a Clemson record. He was the third quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

@DeshaunWatson4 I am now A very big fan of yours.😂😂✊🏾✊🏾 #HoustonTexans #NFLDraft — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017