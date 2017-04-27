The Houstonians guide to the hill country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Summers on the way and it's road trip time.

Who's ready to pack up the car and go? Destination, the Texas Hill Country.

First stop in Wimberley, Texas where not only is the water fine but so is everything else. Then feel free to join the hoedown or two-step the night away in Gruene, TX.

This quaint little country town might be stuck in a time warp but with Gruene Dance Hall sure knows how to get down.

For the shopper or at least antiquer in you, Fredericksburg, TX is always open with a row of shops and here, the wine tasting is a plenty.

So grab a tent or two, buckle up, and set the good ole GPS. It's the all-encompassing guide to the hill country in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.