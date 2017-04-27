Trump taking fresh look at NAFTA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- President Trump is addressing a topic he called a signature message of his campaign.

.....NAFTA.

Early this morning the President started tweeting about phone calls he had with the Presidents of Canada and Mexico, respectively asking to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement in place.

Trump told reporters that he was planning on pulling out of the treaty altogether but his Canadian and Mexican counterparts changed his mind.

Trump told the press,

"I said I will hold on to the termination, let's see if we can make a fair deal."

He did say that if he can't make a fair deal he will pull out of NAFTA completely.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says about 14 million American jobs depend on the trade agreement.