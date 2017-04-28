× Woman, 2 more teen boys charged in shooting death of 13-year-old at Peppermint Park

FREEPORT, Texas — Three more people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 13-year-old who was shot while playing with a gun at a park in Freeport, according to police.

Leslie Jaime,35, and two juvenile males, ages 13 and 14, have been charged in the death of Juan Borja.

Officers from the Freeport Police Department responded to a call about possible fireworks or gunshots at Peppermint Park in the 1200 block of W 8th Street around 5:45 p.m. on April 19. Moments later, police received another call reporting that a wounded teenager was unconscious and lying face down in the grass. Witnesses reported seeing several teens fleeing the park.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Borja to Brazoria Medical Regional Hospital with CPR in progress. The teen did not survive.

Investigators learned that Borja brought a gun to the park. He pulled out the revolver and showed it to his friends, suggesting they play a round of Russian Roulette. Police said Borja loaded the gun, and another one of his friends — who is 14 years old — took it and aimed it at Borja.

The 14-year-old fired the gun, striking Borja in the chest. All of the teens panicked and ran. The gun was then hidden in a field.

The gun was later recovered and the 14-year-old shooter was arrested and charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Jaime and two more teen boys were later connected to the case.

According to investigators, Jaime, the two 14-year-olds and the 13-year-old boy who are charged with her burglarized a building in the City of Jones Creek, stealing several firearms, one of which was used to kill Borja.

Jaime was charged with two counts of burglary of a building, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of theft of property. The 13- and 14-year-old boys were charged with three counts of burglary of a building.

Three counts of burglary of a building charges were also added to the charges of the 14-year-old alleged shooter.

Jaime currently sits in the Brazoria County Jail on $125,000 bond, on all five total charges.

The three juveniles charged in the case are currently incarcerated in the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

A gofundme account has been set up to help with Borja’s funeral expenses.