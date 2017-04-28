× AG Jeff Sessions visits Long Island as MS-13 gang violence spikes

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit one of the suburbs on New York’s Long Island that is in the grip of fear from a violent street gang with Central American ties, MS-13 on Friday morning.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip since the school year began.

Some parents say they are afraid to let their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member, particularly a refusal to join, can mean death.

President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. Sessions plans to discuss the issue with law enforcement officers at the federal courthouse where some of the suspects are facing possible death penalty sentences.