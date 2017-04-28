HOUSTON — Men at Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on April 28, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation 4/28/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation 4/26/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation 4/27/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Oak Park Trails 2/28/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Pinch 3/28/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Beltone staff shows patriotism 1/13/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Seniors at The Buckingham show patriotism 1/4/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Buckingham 1/6/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Buckingham 1/9/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/10/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/11/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/12/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Paradise Springs 1/16/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Paradise Springs 1/17/17