Class Acts: Elyssa Hernandez takes aim at hitting a strong finish to the season

SPRING, Texas-- Elyssa Hernandez dreamed of playing college softball from an early age.

"As soon as I started playing, I loved it," the Spring High School shortstop said. " I knew I was going to play college softball."

Next year, that dream will become a reality when she attends Northwestern State University in Louisiana. In the meantime Hernandez is focused on finishing off her senior year at Spring in a strong way.

"Every year, we can't seem to get past the first round, but this year I feel very confident that we'll go deep into playoffs," Hernandez said.

Hernandez coaches her sister's youth softball team and she also participates in the PALs program at Spring High School.

"She is a leader on the field, on this team and within this school," Lions coach Julie Wyrick said. "Elyssa is the epitome of what it is to be a student athlete at Spring High School."

After college, Hernandez plans to be a math teacher and softball coach.