NEW YORK-- Two men are facing federal charges after smuggling narcotics at JFK airport.

Customs agents said they were coming from the Dominican Republic.

One of them is a U.S. citizen.

Agents said he had 11 pounds of cocaine strapped to his legs and the Dominican citizen had 12 pounds duct-taped to his legs and back said officers.

Last month, two other people were arrested at the same airport for trying the same thing.

Haven't these guys heard of cargo pants.