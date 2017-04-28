Flix Fix: How to be a Latin Lover and The Circle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- How to be a Latin Lover hits theaters this weekend starring Mexican-American star Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. Derbez, who also produced the comedy, stops by the studio for a chat and some laughs with Chase. Also, new in theaters this weekend is the Tom Hanks / Emma Watson thriller The Circle. Watch Flix Fix to find out why you shouldn’t expect very much from this one.