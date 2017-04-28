Florida high school senior creates screaming stir by painting her own ‘scream’ prom dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Talk about turning prom night into a real scream.

A Florida high school senior Jaydn Duguyd has created quite a buzz all around the country over her prom dress.

Duguyd painted the dress to look like Edvard Munch's 'The Scream.'

Jaydn said she bought the dress for just $40 at a thrift shop but spent 20 hours painting the masterpiece.

She even painted her date's tie to match.

The two lovebirds have been friends since fifth grade and of course the couple jokingly struck a pose of the iconic scream painting just for laughs.

This is one senior who really likes to make life imitate art.

For last year's prom Jaydn tackled Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' for her dress and is thinking of selling the dress on E-Bay.

You go, girl.

Or, uh, you Van Gogh, girl.