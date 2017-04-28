× HPD: Driver killed after car thrown off North Freeway falls upside down onto feeder road

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to determine who was at fault after a woman was killed in a traumatic car accident Thursday night along the North Freeway.

The victim was driving a Chevy Malibu northbound near W. Little York Road around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control for unknown reasons and collided with a man driving a second car. The Malibu veered into an outside wall before going up and over it. The car crashed onto the feeder road, landing upside down.

Police said some motorcyclist were on the feeder when the accident and were able to flip the car upright. Officers said the victim was already dead once the they were able to get to her.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the driver struck the other car of if the second car struck her.

The man in the second car was not hurt, but an HPD sergeant said he is being test for any intoxicants in his system. If the male driver is found to be at fault, it is possible he could be charged with intoxication manslaughter.