HPD: Man shot in hand after armed robber approaches him on north Houston sidewalk

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the hand Thursday night while possibly trying to protect himself from an armed robber in north Houston.

Police said the victim was walking along the sidewalk of N. Vista Drive near the North Freeway when he was approached and held at gunpoint. The alleged robber demanded the man’s wallet, money and cell phone.

Investigators said the victim either had his hands up, was trying to grab the gun or protect himself when the gunman shot him in the hand. A woman helped the victim by picking him up in her car and driving him to Danbury Park where he called police.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear whether the suspect fled on foot or in a car, investigators said. Several police officers searched the area but did not find him.