Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for the hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal accident with a motorcyclist Friday morning, just a couple blocks east of the West Oak Mall.

Police were dispatched around 1 a.m. to Westheimer Road near Eldridge Parkway where officers found a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Westheimer. Investigators said the rider was taken to Ben Taub hospital where he later died.

Police believe a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Westheimer Road when it crossed over the traffic island and entered the eastbound lanes were it struck the victim head on. The truck had left the scene before emergency services arrived.