President George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital

HOUSTON — President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Friday after being treated for a mild case of bronchitis, his spokesperson, Jim McGrath, confirmed.

The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital on April 14, suffering from pneumonia. After several days of treatment, McGrath announced that Bush was getting plenty of rest and his spirits remained high.

His condition continued to improve, and he was sent home to rest in the care of his loving family.

“President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,” McGrath said on Twitter.

The president suffered health issues earlier in the year.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in January to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia” before being released from the hospital on January 30.

Bush’s wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was also hospitalized in January over bronchitis before being released the same month.

Just five days after his release from the hospital, Bush tossed the coin, with his wife by his side, at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.